April 6 Canadian stock futures edged higher on
Wednesday as oil futures recovered from one-month lows, rising
more than 2 pct on hopes for an agreement among exporters to
freeze output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.37
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Ivey purchasing index data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index lost ground on Tuesday as
financial stocks weighed after the country's trade deficit
unexpectedly jumped and exports slumped, while energy companies
pulled back as oil prices lifted off a one-month low.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.2 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest lender, faces
shareholders at its annual meeting in Montreal on Wednesday amid
concerns over its oil and gas exposure following an increase in
bad loans in the first quarter.
Commodity miner and trader Glencore has agreed to
sell 40 percent of its agricultural unit to Canada's state
pension fund for $2.5 billion, the company's latest step to cut
debt and soothe investor concerns about the impact of weak
commodity prices.
Regulations aimed at ensuring tens of thousands of inactive
oil and gas wells dotting the Alberta landscape are properly
reclaimed could be a death knell for some producers already
crippled by weak energy prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,225.2; -0.26 pct
US crude : $36.97; +3.04 pct
Brent crude : $38.84; +2.56 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4672; -0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : RBC raises target
to C$40 from C$39
Metro Inc : Desjardins cuts to hold from buy
Hudson's Bay Co : CIBC cuts target to C$23 from C$30
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)