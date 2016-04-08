April 8 Canadian stock futures were higher on
Friday as oil prices rose on fresh hopes that exporters would
agree to freeze their output amid a global glut at a meeting in
Doha later this month.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.5
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
March jobs data and House Starts data for March is due at
08:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on
Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while
financials and consumer discretionary stocks also lost ground as
investor appetite for risk waned globally.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.45 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.54 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.56 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp said on Thursday about 400 barrels
could have spilled in South Dakota from its 590,000
barrel-per-day Keystone crude oil pipeline.
Fairfax India Holdings Corp, part of Canadian
billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Holdings, said it would invest
$300 million in privately held Indian petrochemical company
Sanmar Chemicals Group through a combination of equity and
fixed-income securities.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,235.4; -0.06 pct
US crude : $38.56; +3.49 pct
Brent crude : $40.66; +3.12 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4637; -0.3 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Great-West Lifeco Inc : Barclays raises target price
to C$36 from C$35
Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$18 from C$17
Husky Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$21 from C$17
Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target price
to C$21 from C$22
Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays raises target
price to C$45 from C$44
Suncor Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$43 from C$40
First Quantum Minerals : NBF cuts target price to
C$9.50 from C$11
Imperial Oil Ltd : Barclays raises target price to
C$45 from C$43
Lundin Mining Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$4.75 from C$5.25
Teck Resources Ltd : Nomura raises target price to
C$8.50 from C$6
Air Canada : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$15
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
-1.7 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 133.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 0.7 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)