(Updates after jobs data)
April 8 Canadian stock futures rose on Friday
after data showed Canada added far more jobs than expected last
month, bringing the unemployment rate down from a three-year
high.
Data from Statistics Canada showed the economy created
40,600 jobs in March, far surpassing economists' expectations
for 10,000. The unemployment rate declined to 7.1 percent, its
lowest level since December.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.81
percent at 9:00 a.m. ET. They were up 0.5 percent at 7:30 a.m.
Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on
Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while
financials and consumer discretionary stocks also lost ground as
investor appetite for risk waned globally.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.68 percent at 9:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.80 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.79 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp said on Thursday about 400 barrels
could have spilled in South Dakota from its 590,000
barrel-per-day Keystone crude oil pipeline.
Fairfax India Holdings Corp, part of Canadian
billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Holdings, said it would invest
$300 million in privately held Indian petrochemical company
Sanmar Chemicals Group through a combination of equity and
fixed-income securities.
COMMODITIES AT 9:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,234.00; -0.18 pct
US crude : $39.31; +5.50 pct
Brent crude : $41.26; +4.62 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4663.5; +0.27 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Great-West Lifeco Inc : Barclays raises target price
to C$36 from C$35
Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$18 from C$17
Husky Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$21 from C$17
Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target price
to C$21 from C$22
Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays raises target
price to C$45 from C$44
Suncor Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$43 from C$40
First Quantum Minerals : NBF cuts target price to
C$9.50 from C$11
Imperial Oil Ltd : Barclays raises target price to
C$45 from C$43
Lundin Mining Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$4.75 from C$5.25
Teck Resources Ltd : Nomura raises target price to
C$8.50 from C$6
Air Canada : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$15
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
-1.7 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 133.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 0.7 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)