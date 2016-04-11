April 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday ahead of the
much-awaited corporate earnings season.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.61
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are expected for the day.
Canada's main stock index jumped almost 1 percent on Friday,
led by gains in energy companies as crude oil prices surged,
helping the index eclipse most of the losses sustained earlier
in the week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.40 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.43 percent.
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp on Sunday said it had restarted
the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline at reduced
pressure after receiving U.S. approval.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,249.40; +0.56 pct
US crude : $39.65; -0.18 pct
Brent crude : $41.91; -0.07 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,641.50; -0.18 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alamos Gold : National Bank Financial cuts ratings
to "sector perform" from "outperform"
Canadian Pacific Railway : Barclays cuts target price
to C$185 from C$190
Franco Nevada Corp : RBC raises target price to
C$98.00 from C$91.00
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic releases for the day.
