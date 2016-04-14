April 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as gold and copper prices fell ahead of the release of key economic data from China.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

China is scheduled to release its gross domestic product and industrial output data for the first quarter on Friday.

Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since November on Wednesday as financial and industrial shares rallied on surprisingly upbeat China trade data and unexpectedly strong earnings from Wall Street bank JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board had agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring involving the Catalyst Capital Group Inc and the company's creditors.

Canadian miner Teck Resources said water containing metals had spilled at its Trail smelting and refining plant in British Columbia on Wednesday, with some discharge possibly flowing into a nearby creek.

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,240.80; -0.48 pct

US crude : $41.73; -0.07 pct

Brent crude : $44.20; +0.07 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,822.50; -0.16 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Corus Entertainment Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$11 from C$10

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Consumer price inflation mm, SA for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Consumer price inflation yy, NSA for Mar: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Core consumer price inflation mm, SA for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core consumer price inflation yy, NSA for Mar: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Mar: Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 267,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 266,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.183 mln; Prior 2.191 mln

1130 Cleveland Federal Reserve CPI for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)