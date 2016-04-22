(Updates with Canadian retail sales and inflation data)

April 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices hovered near $45 per barrel and after Canada's retail sales and inflation data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.10 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Retail sales unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in February as consumers bought more clothing and cars, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Annual inflation rate cooled last month as lower gasoline prices pulled the rate closer to the lower end of the central bank's target range, data showed.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as losses for financial and consumer shares offset gains for resource stocks and a jump in shares of a healthcare company on reported takeover interest.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seeking to appoint Perrigo Co Plc's boss Joseph Papa as its new chief executive, a source familiar with the matter said.

A $1 billion Canadian government aid package for Bombardier Inc should not be delayed over fears that the plane-and-train maker could outsource jobs to Mexico or China, the head of Canada's largest private sector union said on Thursday.

Shares of Canada's Concordia Healthcare Corp surged 25 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is considering a takeover, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,246.80; -0.18 pct

US crude : $43.52; +0.72 pct

Brent crude : $44.85; +0.67 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,016.50 ; +0.39 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$33 from C$36; rating sector perform

First Quantum Minerals : CIBC starts with sector outperformer rating; C$10 target

Teck Resources Ltd : Barclays raises target to C$7 from C$5; rating underweight

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.5

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.2

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.5 pct

($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)