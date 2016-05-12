May 12 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking gains in oil
prices after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its
2016 global oil demand forecast.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.67
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Oil prices rose towards six-month highs, supported by data
from IEA showing tightening supply in addition to a surprise
drop in U.S. crude inventories.
Housing Price Index is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, led by
the energy and materials groups after a drop in oil inventories
pushed crude higher and gold rebounded from nearly two-week
lows.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.44 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.57 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.59 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline
company, reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago
loss, as crude shipments increased.
Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp
reported a bigger quarterly loss due to weak oil prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,267.00; -0.60 pct
US crude : $46.62; +0.84 pct
Brent crude : $47.86; +0.55 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,728.00; +0.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty Corp : Acumen raises price target to
C$36 from C$35
Element Financial Corp : National Bank Financial
cuts target price to C$22 from C$25
Silver Wheaton Corp : BMO raises rating to
"outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Export prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0
pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 274,000
0830 Jobless claims 4 week average: Prior 258,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.120 mln; Prior
2.121 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.28)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)