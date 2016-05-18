May 18 Canada's main stock index was set to
follow global markets lower on Wednesday, a day after strong
U.S. inflation data renewed expectations of an interest rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve within months.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15
percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched
a nearly seven-month high on Tuesday as higher commodity prices
supported energy and mining stocks, but some gains for the index
were pared as financial and consumer stocks fell.
The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its
meeting of April 26-27 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Data on foreign assets bought by Canadians and foreign
investment in Canadian securities is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters were preparing to tackle hot weather and
gusting winds as they battled a massive wildfire raging near
Fort McMurray, Alberta, that threatens oil sands facilities and
work camps north of the city.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,274.90; -0.10 pct
US crude : $48.40; +0.19 pct
Brent crude : $49.25; -0.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,588.00; -1.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alacer Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$3.25 from C$2.75
Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$84
from C$79
Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC raises price target to
C$65 from C$61
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No major economic releases are scheduled for the day.
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)