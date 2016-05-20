(Adds economic data)
May 20 Canada's main stock index was set to open
higher on Friday as commodity prices firmed with speculators
closing out bearish positions before the weekend and as the U.S.
dollar took a breather from recent rises.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.34
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Data from Statistics Canada showed annual inflation rate
rose as expected in April. The 1.7 percent rise last month was
in line with economists' forecasts. The core inflation rate,
which strips out some volatile items and is watched by the Bank
of Canada, was more robust, rising to 2.2 percent.
Canadian retail sales fell more than expected in March,
after two months of strong gains, as consumers bought fewer cars
and home furnishings, data from Statistics Canada showed. The
1.0 percent decline exceeded economists' forecasts for a
decrease of 0.6 percent, though February was revised slightly
higher to a gain of 0.6 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index pared
losses after hitting a one-week low earlier on Thursday as the
materials group rose more than 2 percent, offsetting declines in
the financial and industrial stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.22 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.20 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.31 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will urge fellow
leaders at a Group of Seven summit next week to invest in their
economies to boost growth rather than focus on cutting costs.
Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said it received a notice of
default from bondholders for the delay in filing its
first-quarter report.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,257.40; +0.22 pct
US crude : $47.94; -0.46 pct
Brent crude : $48.52; -0.59 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,622.00; +0.92 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CAE Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$18 from
C$17.50
Dragonwave Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$25 from
C$30
Paramount Resources Ltd : RBC raises target price to
C$10 from C$9; rating "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Existing home sales for Apr: Expected 5.40 mln; Prior
5.33 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Apr:
Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 5.1 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior 135.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.7 pct
($1= C$1.31)
