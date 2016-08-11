Aug 11 Futures pointed to a slightly higher
start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of the
release of weekly data on U.S. jobless claims.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits
is expected to have slipped by 4,000 to 265,000 last week,
continuing a trend of being below the 300,000 mark for the 75th
consecutive week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian housing price data for June is also due at 8:30
a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index on Wednesday broke a five-day
winning streak that had lifted it to a 13-month high, with
heavyweight energy and financial stocks leading a broad pullback
as oil prices fell.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up
0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.31 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
U.S. prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc over whether
it hid from insurers its relationship with a specialty pharmacy
that helped boost its drug sales, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported on
Wednesday a bigger-than-expected drop in underlying profit for
the second quarter.
U.S. Steel Canada rejected on Wednesday a buyout offer from
Ontario Steel Investments, a group that includes shareholders of
Essar Global, saying it was not considering further proposals by
Essar, which had been eliminated from the sale process.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,342.40; -0.14 percent
US crude : $41.69; -0.05 percent
Brent crude : $44.18; +0.3 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4,830; +0.19 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alamos Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$12.50 from C$14
KP Tissue Inc : Desjardins raises to "buy" from
"hold"
Aston Hill Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
"speculative buy" from "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Jul: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Export prices mm for Jul: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.8
pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 269,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 260,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.140 mln; Prior
2.138 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)