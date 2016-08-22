August 22 Stock futures indicate a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday due to a drop in oil
prices as China ramped up exports of refined products and U.S.
producers added more rigs.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index closed a fraction lower on Friday
as investors awaited bank earnings and more talk from the U.S.
Federal Reserve next week, giving the TSX its third straight
directionless day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.23 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s
; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc named
Zoetis Inc executive Paul Herendeen as its chief
financial officer, replacing Robert Rosiello, the latest in a
series of management changes at the Canadian
drugmaker.
Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc said it agreed to buy U.S. convenience store
retailer CST Brands Inc in a deal valued at about $4.4
billion, including debt.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Absolute Software Corp : BMO cuts to market
"perform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1333.3; -0.53 percent
US crude : $47.21; -2.7 percent
Brent crude : $49.32; -3.07 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4750.5; -0.99 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Jul: Prior 0.16
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.29)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)