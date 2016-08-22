August 22 Stock futures indicate a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday due to a drop in oil prices as China ramped up exports of refined products and U.S. producers added more rigs.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index closed a fraction lower on Friday as investors awaited bank earnings and more talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, giving the TSX its third straight directionless day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc named Zoetis Inc executive Paul Herendeen as its chief financial officer, replacing Robert Rosiello, the latest in a series of management changes at the Canadian drugmaker.

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it agreed to buy U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands Inc in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion, including debt.

Absolute Software Corp : BMO cuts to market "perform"

Gold futures : $1333.3; -0.53 percent

US crude : $47.21; -2.7 percent

Brent crude : $49.32; -3.07 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4750.5; -0.99 percent

0830 National Activity Index for Jul: Prior 0.16

($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)