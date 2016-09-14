Sept 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors remained
cautious, a day after the index closed at its lowest in more
than two months.
Canadian stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices weighed on
energy shares and heavyweight banking and mining stocks also
lost ground amidst a broad retreat.
Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor at the Bank of
Canada, added to the caution by saying that the reduced
potential for global economic growth and resultant lower neutral
interest rates could pose risks for financial stability.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.22 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Liberal government on Tuesday expressed confidence
it could appoint new panel members to assess TransCanada Corp's
Energy East pipeline, even though industry observers
say it might be hard to find qualified candidates.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia : Citigroup raises target price
to C$76 from C$70
Potash Corp : Stifel raises to "buy" from "hold"
Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to
C$28 from C$23
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,321.8; +0.17 pct
US crude : $45.16; +0.58 pct
Brent crude : $47.29; +0.4 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,714.00; +1.38 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Import prices mm for August: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
0830 Export prices mm for August: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for September: Prior 57.70
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)