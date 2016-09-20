Sept 20 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index ahead of a two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday that investors are
betting will leave interest rates unchanged.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.35
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financials
and resource stocks as commodity prices climbed and amid
uncertainty around the Fed's decision on interest rates.
No major economic releases are scheduled on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.31 percent.
TOP STORY
General Motors Co and the Canadian autoworkers union
announced a tentative contract deal early on Tuesday, averting a
strike that would have shut some of the automaker's Canadian
manufacturing facilities.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
B2Gold Corp : Dundee raises target price to C$4.50
from C$4.25
IGM Financial Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$35.50 from C$35.75; rating "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1313.7; -0.01 percent
US crude : $42.87; -0.99 percent
Brent crude : $45.52; -0.94 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4762; -0.29 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Building permits: number for Aug: Expected 1.170 mln;
Prior 1.144 mln
0830 Building permits: change mm for Aug: Prior -0.8 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Aug: Expected 1.190 mln;
Prior 1.211 mln
0830 Housing starts mm: change for Aug: Prior 2.1 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.3 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.4 pct
($1= C$1.32)
