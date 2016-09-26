Sept 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices fluctuated and ahead of a major U.S. presidential debate.

Oil prices were up as the world's largest producers gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to support the market but implied volatility rose to its highest since April 18, when a meeting in Doha among OPEC members to discuss an output freeze ended in an impasse.

The first face-off between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET, with investors looking for indications of who could win the race to lead the world's biggest economy.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday after a strong rally earlier this week, with energy stocks slipping on slumping oil prices on growing skepticism that a deal to curb output could be struck next week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.49 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.59 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada's Unifor union has ratified a deal with General Motors Co that will see C$554 million ($420.84 million) invested in local plants, the labor group said on Sunday as it prepares for related talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV .

Canada's Bombardier Inc and the China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC), longstanding partners in the Chinese domestic rail market, said on Friday they had expanded their relationship to join forces on international bids.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Paramount Resources Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$16 from C$15; rating "sector perform"

Cascades Inc : Desjardins raises to "buy" from "hold"; raises target price to C$15

Agrium Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $116 from $109; rating positive

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,341.50; -0.01 pct

US crude : $44.95; +1.06 pct

Brent crude : $46.54; +1.42 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,818.50; -0.76 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 New home sales-units for August: Expected 0.600 mln; Prior 0.654 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for August: Expected -8.8 pct; Prior 12.4 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for September: Prior -6.20

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)