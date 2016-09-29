Sept 29 Stock futures for Canada's main stock
exchange were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited
more clarity on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC to
rebalance a glut.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
agreed on modest output cuts on Wednesday, in the first such
move since 2008, with Saudi Arabia softening its stance on
arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on
Wednesday as energy stocks soared on a deal by major oil
producers to limit output, while the financials and materials
groups also gained ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Blackberry Ltd : Macquarie raises target price to
$8.5 from $7
Saputo Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$46;
rating "hold"
Theratechnologies Inc : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,318.80; -0.05 pct
US crude : $46.92; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $48.46; -0.47 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,830.50; +0.26 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Advanced Retail Inventory Ex Auto for Aug: Prior -0.3
0830 Advanced Wholesale Inventory for Aug: Prior 0.0
0830 Advanced goods trade balance for Aug: Prior -58.78 bln
0830 Corporate profits revise for Q2: Prior -2.4 pct
0830 GDP final for Q2: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.1 pct
0830 GDP sales final for Q2: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.4 pct
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q2: Prior 4.4 pct
0830 GDP deflator final for Q2: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3
pct
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior
1.8 pct
0830 PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.0
pct
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 260,000; Prior
252,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 258,500
0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 2.130 mln; Prior
2.113 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index for Aug: Prior 111.3
1000 Pending sales change mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior 1.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)