Oct 3 Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil rose to its highest since August above $50 a barrel, supported by a planned production cut by OPEC.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said last week it would cut output to between 32.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and 33.0 million bpd from about 33.5 million bpd, with details to be finalised at its policy meeting in November.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as last week's rally in energy stocks paused and gold stocks retreated as concerns about the health of Germany's biggest bank eased.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were flat.

RBC's seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) said on Monday it had partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to $700 million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.

SVG Capital said on Monday that it was in talks with a consortium that included Goldman Sachs and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB"), confirming media reports about other bidders for the British private equity firm.

Pan American Silver Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"

Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$33 from C$31.5

Silver Standard Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to C$15.5 from C$14

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 0; was unchanged 0 pct

Gold futures : $1316.80; +0.27 pct

US crude : $48.60; +0.75 pct

Brent crude : $50.55; +0.72 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4860; -0.1 pct

0945 Mon: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 51.4

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 50.3; Prior 49.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 53.0; Prior 53.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Expected 49.0; Prior 48.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 49.1

1330 Domestic car sales for Sep: Expected 5.00 mln; Prior 4.91 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for Sep: Expected 8.40 mln; Prior 8.52 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for Sep: Expected 17.30 mln; Prior 16.98 mln

1330 All car sales for Sep: Prior 6.78 mln

1330 All truck sales for Sep: Prior 10.21 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)