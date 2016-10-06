Oct 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report, which is likely to raise expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates before
the end of the year.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.2
percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Building permits for August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, are
expected to have risen 3.0 percent.
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil
prices boosted energy stocks, while the country's biggest
railway companies and some of its major banks also gained as
trade data offered further evidence of a third-quarter economic
rebound.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.19 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying
it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from
U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : RBC raises to "top pick" from
"outperform"
Canadian National Railway : J.P. Morgan raises
target price to C$90 from C$87
Timbercreek Financial Corp : TD Securities starts
with "buy" rating, C$9 target price
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,268.2; +0.1 pct
US crude : $49.72; -0.22 pct
Brent crude : $51.82; -0.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,758.00; -0.86 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 257,000; Prior 254,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 256,000
0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 2.090 mln; Prior
2.062 mln
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)