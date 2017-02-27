Feb 27 Canada's main stock index futures were
little changed on Monday, after notching their steepest fall in
over five months on Friday and as investors await U.S President
Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on
Tuesday.
Investors will keenly watch the address on Tuesday evening
for clues on Trump's proposed tax reform and how he plans to
overhaul the Affordable Healthcare Act.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. No major economic data is scheduled to
be released.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slumped
1.57 percent on Friday as heavily-weighted energy and financial
stocks led a broad-based retreat.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Blackberry Ltd may have exited the device business,
but fans of the pioneering email machine need not despair as
Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication has
introduced its first Blackberry-licensed phone with the physical
keyboard that was long its key allure.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on
keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its
$2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp
leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.
Canada's energy sector has fallen out of favor with
international oil majors, who are scaling back ambitions and
walking away from reserves in the ground there to focus on
lower-cost and higher-margin opportunities elsewhere.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: KBW raises
target price to C$124 from C$115
Husky Energy: Barclays cuts target price to C$21
from C$23; rating "overweight"
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates: CIBC cuts
target price to C$83 from C$86
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1254.1; -0.21 percent
US crude: $54.36; +0.69 percent
Brent crude: $56.45; +0.82 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5925.5; -0.04 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 Building permits R number mm for Jan: Prior 1.285 mln
08:30 Building permits R change mm for Jan: Prior 4.6 pct
08:30 Durable goods for Jan: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior -0.5
pct
08:30 Durables ex-transport for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.5 pct
08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for Jan: Prior 1.7 pct
08:30 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.7 pct
10:00 Pending Homes Index for Jan: Prior 109.0
10:00 Pending sales change mm for Jan: Expected 0.8 pct;
Prior 1.6 pct
10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior
22.10
(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)
D'Souza)