BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Canada's main stock index was set for a lower start on Thursday, a day after scoring its biggest points gain in 10 months, as oil prices slipped following a surge in U.S. crude inventories.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian quarterly GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rallied on Wednesday as its financial services group cheered prospects for a March interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Toronto-Dominion Bank reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance in both the United States and Canada.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit that blew past analysts' expectations, driven by higher realized prices from North America and low costs.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
GDI Integrated Facility Services: CIBC raises target price to C$19 from C$17
National Bank of Canada: Desjardins raises price target to C$59 from C$56; rating "hold"
Shopify Inc: National Bank starts coverage with rating "outperform", C$80 target price
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1245.4; -0.28 percent
US crude: $53.37; -0.85 percent
Brent crude: $55.88; -0.85 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6000; -0.27 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 243,000; Prior 244,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 241,000
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.065 mln; Prior 2.060 mln
09:45 ISM-New York Index for Feb: Prior 731.3
09:45 ISM New York Business Conditions for Feb: Prior 57.7
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.