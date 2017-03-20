March 20 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open.

Breaking a decade-long tradition of endorsing open trade, G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

The Washington Cos said on Sunday it had previously made a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of mining company Dominion Diamond Corp. for $13.50 a share.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AutoCanada Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$22

BCE Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$59

Stella-Jones Inc: Desjardins cuts price target to C$43 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1233.5; +0.3 percent

US crude: $48.15; -1.29 percent

Brent crude: $51.29; -0.91 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5901; -0.57 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior -0.05

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)