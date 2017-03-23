March 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of a key
vote in the U.S. Congress on a healthcare bill that is seen as a
litmus test of President Donald Trump's ability to legislate.
Trump and U.S. House of Representatives leaders are pushing
for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare, and said they
were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative
Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19
percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
No economic indicators are scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on
Wednesday, with gains in energy, industrials and materials
groups offsetting losses from financials as the market recovered
from a large sell-off the day before.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.09 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Liberal government unveiled a stay-the-course
budget on Wednesday that targeted export growth and some measure
of tax reform but did little to whittle away at deficits even as
it backed off from an explicit pledge to improve the debt
outlook.
The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta has obtained
federal aid to help clean up the rising number of oil wells
whose owners have gone bankrupt, the province's premier said
after the release of the federal budget on Wednesday.
The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at
ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to
end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Amaya Inc: Desjardins raises target price to
C$24.50
RMP Energy Inc: Raymond James cuts target price to
C$0.75 from C$1
Yellow Pages Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$9 from
C$16
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,247.7; -0.16 pct
US crude: $48.35; +0.65 pct
Brent crude: $50.96; +0.63 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,823.00; +0.26 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior
241,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 237,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.035 mln; Prior
2.030 mln
10:00 New home sales-units for Feb: Expected 0.565 mln;
Prior 0.555 mln
10:00 New home sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.7 pct;
Prior 3.7 pct
11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Expected 11; Prior 11
11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior 14
($1= C$1.33)
