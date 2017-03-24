March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices
rose, supported by a fall in Saudi crude exports to the United
States in March.
Saudi Arabia's exports cut, in line with OPEC's agreement to
reduce supply, is the largest cut in production after the
agreement reached last year by both OPEC and non-OPEC producers
to reduce output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11
percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Inflation data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday, led by
heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal
budget held off from raising taxes on investors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.2 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.21 percent.
TOP STORIES
The Canadian budget released this week added little stimulus
spending, but recent signs of economic strength and federal
funds already in the pipeline have boosted expectations that the
Bank of Canada may have to shed its doom-and-gloom
outlook.
Canada's BRP Inc reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its
snowmobiles, watercraft and other recreational
vehicles.
Uber Canada on Thursday urged the Canadian government to
retain a tax advantage available to ride-services companies, a
day after the country's Liberal administration proposed removing
the measure.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Detour Gold Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$17
from C$21
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,243.8; -0.27 pct
US crude: $47.95; +0.52 pct
Brent crude: $50.76; +0.4 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,818.00; -0.12 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Building permits R number mm for Feb: Prior 1.213 mln
08:30 Building permits R change mm for Feb: Prior -6.2 pct
08:30 Durable goods for Feb: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 2.0 pct
08:30 Durables ex-transport for Feb: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb: Prior 1.6 pct
08:30 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
09:45 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar: Prior 54.10
09:45 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 54.2;
Prior 53.8
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index : Prior 145.5
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 9.6 pct
10:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 54.8;
Prior 54.2
($1= C$1.34)
