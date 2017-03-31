UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
Futures were also weighed down by oil prices, which fell after a three-day rally.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Monthly GDP data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce .
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as operating costs nearly halved. The company's net loss narrowed to $47 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cenovus Energy Inc: Instinet cuts target price to C$18 from C$20
Dollarama Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$111
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,241.3; -0.3 pct
US crude: $50.09; -0.52 pct
Brent crude: $52.58; -0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,860; -1.61 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct
08:30 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
+0.4 pct
08:30 Consumption adjusted mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.2 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.3 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.7 pct
08:30 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior +0.4 pct
08:30 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.9 pct
09:00 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior +2.4 pct
09:45 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected +56.9; Prior +57.4
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected +97.6; Prior
+97.6
10:00 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected +114.0;
Prior +114.5
10:00 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected +87.0;
Prior +86.7
10:00 U Mich 1-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.4 pct
10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.2 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +144.6
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +9.0 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.