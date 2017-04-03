April 3 Canada's main stock index was set for a
modestly higher start on Monday as oil prices steadied with
upbeat Asian economic data offsetting the impact from a rebound
in Libyan oil production.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.05
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI), a measure of manufacturing business conditions, is
scheduled for release at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday,
weighed by financial and railway companies, though
better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some
of the losses as its stock surged.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare
requested the board to defer the payment of more than half of
the total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive
officers until 2020, amid public outcry over pay rises.
Cenovus Energy Inc's C$3 billion ($2.25 billion)
equity offering to partly fund its planned C$17.7 billion
acquisition of some of ConocoPhillips Co's Canadian
assets has been fully subscribed, sources familiar with the
situation said on Friday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Atco Ltd: BMO cuts rating to "underperform" from
"market perform"
Extendicare Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from
"outperformer"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1243.9; -0.27 percent
US crude: $50.61; +0.02 percent
Brent crude: $53.48; -0.09 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5840; +0.04 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 53.4
10:00 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct;
Prior -1.0 pct
10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 57.0; Prior
57.7
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 66.0;
Prior 68.0
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Expected
54.8; Prior 54.2
10:00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 65.1
15:30 Domestic car sales for Mar: Expected 4.80 mln; Prior
4.67 mln
15:30 Total vehicle sales for Mar: Expected 17.30 mln; Prior
17.58 mln
15:30 Domestic truck sales for Mar: Prior 9.28 mln
15:30 All car sales for Mar: Prior 6.53 mln
15:30 All truck sales for Mar: Prior 11.05 mln
($1= C$1.34)
