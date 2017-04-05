April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.

Cenovus Energy said on Tuesday it priced a $2.9 billion offering of senior notes to fund the acquisition of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Imperial Oil Ltd: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "sell" from "neutral"

Rogers Communications Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperform"

Trek Mining Inc: National Bank Financial resumes coverage with "outperform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1251.4; -0.29 percent

US crude: $51.54; +1 percent

Brent crude: $54.69; +0.96 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5850.5; +1.23 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 187,000; Prior 298,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Mar: Prior 53.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Mar: Prior 52.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Mar: Expected 61.5; Prior 63.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior 55.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 61.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Mar: Prior 57.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)