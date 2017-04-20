(Corrects to remove reference to inflation data expectations in
April 20 Canada's main stock index was set to
open higher on Thursday as oil prices rose after leading Gulf
oil producers signalled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply
cuts beyond the middle of the year.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signalled that an effort by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other
producers, including Russia, to cut oil output was likely to be
extended beyond June.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.38
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil
prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted
Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd
gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of
more potential customers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.3 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from
shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company
expressed optimism that demand was improving.
Lending activity to small Canadian businesses dipped in
February, though borrowing by medium-sized firms rose for the
fourth month in a row on strength in the construction sector and
oil-related provinces, data showed on Thursday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: RBC raises target
price to C$226 from C$224
Rogers Communications Inc: Barclays raises target
price to C$63 from C$57
Surge Energy Inc: BMO raises price target to C$3.25
from C$3.00; rating "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1279.3; -0.16 percent
US crude: $50.89; +0.89 percent
Brent crude: $53.43; +0.94 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5647; +1.64 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 242,000; Prior
234,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 247,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.020 mln; Prior
2.028 mln
08:30 Philly Fed Business Index for Apr: Expected 25.0;
Prior 32.8
08:30 Philly Fed 6M Index for Apr: Prior 59.50
08:30 Philly Fed Capex Index for Apr: Prior 34.50
08:30 Philly Fed Employment for Apr: Prior 17.50
08:30 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Apr: Prior 40.70
08:30 Philly Fed New Orders for Apr: Prior 38.60
10:00 Leading index change mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
