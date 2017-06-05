June 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell
following a diplomatic rift between some of the world's major
energy producers in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed their ties with Qatar, accusing the country of
supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years
among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Oil prices gave up gains and traded down over concerns that
the development could affect a global deal to reduce oil
production.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.10
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by
weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in
heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in
below expectations.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said it had
agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private
equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion to
expand its diamond, gold and silver asset base.
Canada has overtaken the United States as the top North
American supplier of pork to China as farmers and meat packers
in both nations battle for lucrative shares of the biggest
global market.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canfor Pulp Products Inc: CIBC cuts to "neutral"
from "outperformer"
Interfor Corp: CIBC raises to "outperformer" from
"neutral"
Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Barclays raises price
target to C$30 from C$25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,281.7; +0.21 pct
US crude: $47.54; -0.27 pct
Brent crude: $49.78; -0.34 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,623; -0.74 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 Labor costs revised revenue for Q1: Expected 2.5 pct;
Prior 3.0 pct
08:30 Productivity revised revenue for Q1: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior -0.6 pct
09:45 Markit Composite Final PMI for May: Prior 53.9
09:45 Markit Services PMI Final for May: Prior 54.0
10:00 Employment Trends for May: Prior 132.6
10:00 Durables ex-defense R mm for April: Prior -0.8 pct
10:00 Durable goods R mm for April: Prior -0.7 pct
10:00 Factory orders mm for April: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior
0.5 pct
10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for April: Prior -0.4 pct
10:00 Non defense cap ex-air R mm for April: Prior 0.0 pct
10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for April: Prior 0.0 pct
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 57.0; Prior
57.5
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for May:
Expected 62.0; Prior 62.4
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Prior
51.4
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior
63.2
10:00 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for May: Prior
57.6
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)