June 8 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices edged up
after dropping to one-month lows the previous day.
An inventories report released by the Energy Information
Administration on Wednesday showed an unexpected surge in U.S.
crude oil and gasoline stocks, fanning fears in an already
oversupplied market.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.34
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
New housing price index data for April is due at 8:30 a.m.
ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop
in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, which slumped to an
11-month low, while investors weighed political uncertainty
ahead of key events on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25
percent.
TOP STORIES
Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said it would sell its iNova
Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to
pay down debt.
Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co
has not yet applied for a Montreal city permit to transform a
historic downtown property into a Saks Fifth Avenue store, a
government official said on Wednesday, raising prospects the
luxury chain could miss its targeted fall 2018 launch.
Mexico's tax agency is holding over $360 million in tax
rebates owed to six Canadian miners, including $230 million to
Goldcorp Inc, according to sources and official documents
seen by Reuters, escalating the situation into a showdown
between the Mexican government and Canadian mining firms
operating there.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dollarama Inc: TD Securities raises target price to
C$135 from C$125
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Jefferies cuts target
price to C$14 from C$18
Cott Corp: BMO raises to "outperform" from "market
perform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,284.5; -0.50 pct
US crude: $45.82; +0.15 pct
Brent crude: $48.08; +0.15 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,684; +1.11 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior
248,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 238,000
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.920 mln; Prior
1.915 mln
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)