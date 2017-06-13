June 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil rose on
Saudi Arabia's pledge to make sizable supply cuts in July.
The world's top oil exporter plans to curb volumes of crude
to some Asian buyers and deepen cuts in allocation to the United
States, as part of an OPEC-led agreement to prop up oil prices
in an oversupplied market.
Also in focus is the two-day Federal Reserve meeting in
Washington, where the prospect of the United States raising
interest rates and shrinking its mammoth balance sheet
reverberated across markets.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed
down by losses from heavyweight banking stocks after two days of
strong gains, and as the country's technology sector tracked the
larger U.S. tech group down.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
Hudson's Bay Co could face investor pressure to
monetize a portion of its $10 billion-plus global real estate
portfolio at the Canadian retailer's annual shareholder meeting
on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week's restructuring plans
aimed at saving $350 million will be insufficient to battle a
tough real estate market.
The Canadian dollar climbed in an otherwise quiet trading
day, hitting its highest level in nearly two months after
comments from Canada's central bank raised the prospect that
interest rates could rise as soon as this year.
Two miners are missing after a small silver and gold mine
owned by Mandalay Resources Corp was flooded, the
government said on Monday, adding that authorities are working
with technical experts to see if the men have survived and can
be rescued.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Medical Facilities Corp: National Bank of Canada
cuts target price to C$16.50 from C$18
Yangarra Resources Ltd: PI Financial raises target
price to C$4.50 from C$3.75
Uni Select Inc: BMO raises target price to C$35
from C$34
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,263.3; -0.31 pct
US crude: $46.21; +0.21 pct
Brent crude: $48.43; +0.27 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,708.50; -1.1 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior
2.5 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
0.5 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for May: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior
1.9 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.4 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for May: Prior 2.1 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for May: Prior 0.7 pct
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)