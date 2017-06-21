June 21 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
lower opening on Wednesday as the slump in oil prices continued,
with investors fretting over no relief from a production cutback
deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index closed sharply lower on
Tuesday as energy shares dived alongside oil prices, while
Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the company said its
chief executive was stepping down.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent.
TOP STORIES
Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc
is preparing to seek court protection against creditors
in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Crius Energy Trust: National Bank of Canada
resumes coverage with "outperform" rating
Enerflex Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$25 from
C$24.50
Spin Master: National Bank of Canada raises rating
to "outperform" from "sector perform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,245.00; +0.32 pct
US crude: $43.49; -0.07 pct
Brent crude: $45.96; -0.09 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,681.50; +0.43 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.55 mln; Prior
5.57 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected
-0.5 pct; Prior -2.3 pct
($1= C$1.33)
