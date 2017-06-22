WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Home Capital Group Inc said billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co, ending the Canadian lender's strategic review process.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$18 from C$22
Loblaw Companies Ltd: Desjardins cuts target price to C$81 from C$85
Empire Company Ltd: Eight Capital raises price target to C$20 from C$19
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,251.2; +0.43 pct
US crude: $42.73; +0.47 pct
Brent crude: $45.33; +0.62 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,759.00; +0.28 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 240,000; Prior 237,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 243,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.928 mln; Prior 1.935 mln
0900 Monthly home price mm for April: Prior 0.6 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for April: Prior 6.2 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for April: Prior 246.2
1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for June: Prior -1
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for June: Prior 8
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.