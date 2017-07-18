FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat even as oil steadies
July 18, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat even as oil steadies

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were little changed on Tuesday even as oil prices steadied on expectations of firm demand matching ample supply.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday as data showing a slowdown in the housing market weighed on the outlook for financials, offsetting gains for the materials group as metal prices climbed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Top Stories

Lending to Canadian small businesses picked up in May on stronger activity in the agriculture and consumer sectors, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting companies were becoming more willing to invest two years after a slump in oil prices hit the economy.

Tembec Inc's largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management LP, asked other shareholders to reject Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's deal to buy the Canadian paper and cellulose pulp maker, saying it was a "flawed" sale process.

Analyst Research Highlights

Air Canada: Macquarie cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperform"

Westjet Airlines Ltd: Macquarie cuts rating to "underperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,236.2; +0.28 pct

US crude: $46.42; +0.87 pct

Brent crude: $48.89; +0.97 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,978; -0.3 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Tuesday

0830 Import prices mm for June: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Export prices mm for June: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for July: Expected 67; Prior 67

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for May: Prior $1.8 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for May: Prior -$22.5 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for May: Prior $65.8 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for May: Prior -$11.2 bln

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

