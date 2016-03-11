(Updates with economic data)

March 11 Canada's main stock index futures indicated a higher opening on Friday, driven by a recovery in metal and crude oil prices, even as the data from Statistics Canada showed the economy unexpectedly lost 2,300 jobs in February.

The unemployment rate in February climbed for the third straight month to 7.3 percent, the highest since March 2013.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 1 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Separately, Statistics Canada said the ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income rose to a record 165.4 percent in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised 164.5 percent in the third quarter.

Canada's main stock index fell in volatile trade on Thursday, just its second slip in 11 sessions, as investors looked past the European Central Bank's rate cuts and expansion of stimulus to focus on signals that there would be no further cuts.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.79 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.88 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.03 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in its German chain Kaufhof over the next five to seven years, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,263.50; -0.67 pct

US crude : $38.78; +2.48 pct

Brent crude : $40.77; +1.80 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,943.00; +1.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AG Growth International : National Bank Financial raises to "outperform" rating

First Quantum : NBF raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gaming Nation Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to "speculative buy" from "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Actual -0.3 pct; Revised -1.0 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Actual -0.4 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

1030 ECRI weekly leading index: Prior 129.2

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -3.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)