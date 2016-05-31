May 31 Canada stock futures inched higher on
Tuesday ahead of data that is expected to show economic growth
likely picked in the first quarter after a weak fourth quarter.
Canada's gross domestic product is expected to have picked
up to a 2.9 percent annualized rate in the first quarter. The
data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday as energy
stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of oil producers later in
the week, while mining stocks and financials also fell in a
low-volume session.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.10 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Bank of Nova Scotia said provisions for bad loans
increased by 40 percent in the second quarter, compared with the
previous quarter, driven primarily by exposure to the energy
sector.
An Australian mining veteran who made investors billions
with a shrewd bet on coal in Mozambique is aiming for another
big score with Canada's Champion Iron , even as
a global gush of new supply threatens to depress already
slumping prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,212.60; -0.21 pct
US crude : $49.49; +0.34 pct
Brent crude : $49.51; -0.50 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,661.00; -0.72 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Ensign Energy Services Inc : Raymond James raises
rating to "market perform"
Toronto-Dominion Bank : KBW raises target price to
C$56 from C$52
Western Energy Services Corp : Raymond James raises
rating to "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Apr: Prior 0.0 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Apr: Expected 0.7 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Apr: Prior 1.6 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Apr: Prior 0.1 pct
0900 PCE Price Index yy for Apr: Prior 0.8 pct
0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm SA for Mar: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior
0.7 pct
0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm NSA for Mar: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
0900 Case-Shiller 20 yy for Mar: Expected 5.2 pct; Prior 5.4
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for May: Expected 50.9; Prior 50.4
1000 Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 96; Prior 94.2
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior
-13.9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)