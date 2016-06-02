June 2 Canada stock futures were slightly higher
on Thursday as investors awaited for the outcome of a meeting of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in
Vienna.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index pared most of its losses on
Wednesday, rebounding from an earlier one-week low as financials
turned higher, while energy stocks retreated.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Suncor Energy Inc's gas stations across Canada's
western provinces were grappling with fuel shortages because of
wildfire-triggered production cuts along with an unplanned unit
outage at the company's Edmonton refinery, a representative said
on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,217.5; +0.34 pct
US crude : $48.97; -0.08 pct
Brent crude : $49.73; +0.02 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,586.50; -0.68 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Husky Energy Inc : Raymond James raises price target
to C$16 from C$15; rating "market perform"
Toronto-Dominion Bank : Citigroup raises target
price to C$65 from C$60; buy "rating"
National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price
target to C$41 from C$38; rating "equal weight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0815 ADP national employment for May: Expected 175000; Prior
156000
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 270000; Prior 268000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270500
0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 2.150 mln; Prior
2.163 mln
0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 724.4
0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for May: Prior 57
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)