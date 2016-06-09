June 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices
weakened on profit taking after three sessions of gains.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.56
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
New Housing Price Index and data on total industrial
capacity utilization are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped
on Wednesday as weakness in the energy sector weighed,
offsetting gains by gold mining companies benefiting from higher
bullion prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.27 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
BRP Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on Thursday, as the company offered aggressive promotions
to stimulate demand for its snowmobiles amid poor snowfall.
Baytex Energy Corp has restarted nearly all the
heavy crude output it shut last year, encouraged by the
months-long rally in oil prices, a source familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Canada will try to supplement planned government investment
in infrastructure with funding from private investors and wants
to make the projects attractive to pension funds, Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Green talk is in the air in Canada these days, but investors
are waiting for the public policy dust to settle and risk-reward
metrics to improve before committing big money to what are still
largely considered boom-or-bust companies.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,259.40; -0.03 pct
US crude : $50.80; -0.82 pct
Brent crude : $52.03; -0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,575.50; -0.05 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dollarama Inc : BMO Capital raises price target to
C$105 from C$96; rating "outperform"
North West Co : CIBC raises target price to C$32
from C$31
Waste Connections : Barclays starts coverage with
"overweight" rating; C$97 price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 270,000; Prior
267,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 276,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.171 mln; Prior
2.172 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Apr: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Apr: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7
pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)