June 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices weakened on profit taking after three sessions of gains.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.56 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New Housing Price Index and data on total industrial capacity utilization are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped on Wednesday as weakness in the energy sector weighed, offsetting gains by gold mining companies benefiting from higher bullion prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent.

TOP STORIES

BRP Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company offered aggressive promotions to stimulate demand for its snowmobiles amid poor snowfall.

Baytex Energy Corp has restarted nearly all the heavy crude output it shut last year, encouraged by the months-long rally in oil prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Canada will try to supplement planned government investment in infrastructure with funding from private investors and wants to make the projects attractive to pension funds, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Green talk is in the air in Canada these days, but investors are waiting for the public policy dust to settle and risk-reward metrics to improve before committing big money to what are still largely considered boom-or-bust companies.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,259.40; -0.03 pct

US crude : $50.80; -0.82 pct

Brent crude : $52.03; -0.91 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,575.50; -0.05 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc : BMO Capital raises price target to C$105 from C$96; rating "outperform"

North West Co : CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$31

Waste Connections : Barclays starts coverage with "overweight" rating; C$97 price target

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 270,000; Prior 267,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 276,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.171 mln; Prior 2.172 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Apr: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Apr: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

