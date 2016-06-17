June 17 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of the inflation data.

Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have fallen to 1.6 percent in May, comfortably below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as energy and mining stocks dragged due to lower oil prices and a reversal in bullion following the suspension of campaigning for Britain's European Union referendum after a lawmaker was shot dead.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.

Saskatchewan is considering whether to end a review of its potash royalty system, the economy minister of the Canadian province said, as producers of the crop nutrient struggle with low prices.

Gold futures : $1,284.20; -0.92 pct

US crude : $47.07; +1.84 pct

Brent crude : $48.34; +2.44 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,559.00; +0.53 pct

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$5 from C$4.50

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$54

0830 Building permits: number for May: Expected 1.150 mln; Prior 1.130 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for May: Expected 1.150 mln; Prior 1.172 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for May: Prior 6.6 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 137.3

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 6.5 pct

($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)