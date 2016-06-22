June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil rose
further above $50 a barrel after an industry report showed a
large drop in U.S. crude inventories.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stocks edged lower on Tuesday as losses for
gold ahead of a vote by Britain on its European Union membership
weighed on mining stocks, offsetting gains for financial and
energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp said on Tuesday it reached an agreement
to sell its Gordondale oil and gas assets in northwestern
Alberta to Birchcliff Energy Ltd for C$625 million
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,265.70; -0.38 pct
US crude : $50.21; +0.70 pct
Brent crude : $50.86; +0.43 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,715.50; +0.92 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : Raymond James raises
ratings to "strong buy" from "outperform"
Goldcorp Inc : Desjardins raises ratings to "buy" from
"hold"
Mag Silver Corp : Desjardins raises target price to
C$17 from C$14
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr: Prior 0.7 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr: Prior 6.1 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr: Prior 233.1
1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.54 mln; Prior
5.45 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected
1.1 pct; Prior 1.7 pct
($1= C$1.28)
