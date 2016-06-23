June 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as the last sweep of opinion polls showed Britons favored to remain in the European Union.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.83 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged slightly lower on Wednesday, with energy stocks weighing as oil fell with a smaller-than-expected U.S. inventory drawdown and gold miners rose.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.93 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.96 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1 percent.

TOP STORIES

Planemaker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the Canadian province of Quebec agreed to invest $1 billion in its C series aircraft program, which has struggled with years of delays and cost overruns.

TransCanada Corp on Wednesday cut its forecast for crude flows on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone Pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma for the remainder of June, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,260.70; -0.58 pct

US crude : $49.74; +1.24 pct

Brent crude : $50.60; +1.44 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,753.50; +1.07 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway : CIBC cuts price target to C$84 from C$86

Canadian Pacific Railway : CIBC cuts price target to C$198 from C$205

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 277,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 269,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.150 mln; Prior 2.157 mln

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior 0.10

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jun: Expected 50.8; Prior 50.7

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 New home sales-units for May: Expected 0.560 mln; Prior 0.619 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for May: Expected -8.7 pct; Prior 16.6 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Prior -11

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun: Prior -5

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)