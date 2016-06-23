June 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as the last
sweep of opinion polls showed Britons favored to remain in the
European Union.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.83
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's benchmark stock index edged slightly lower on
Wednesday, with energy stocks weighing as oil fell with a
smaller-than-expected U.S. inventory drawdown and gold miners
rose.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.93 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.96 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 1 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Planemaker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the
Canadian province of Quebec agreed to invest $1 billion in its C
series aircraft program, which has struggled with years of
delays and cost overruns.
TransCanada Corp on Wednesday cut its forecast for
crude flows on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone Pipeline from
Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma for
the remainder of June, according to a shipper notice seen by
Reuters.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,260.70; -0.58 pct
US crude : $49.74; +1.24 pct
Brent crude : $50.60; +1.44 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,753.50; +1.07 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway : CIBC cuts price target
to C$84 from C$86
Canadian Pacific Railway : CIBC cuts price target to
C$198 from C$205
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 277,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 269,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.150 mln; Prior
2.157 mln
0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior 0.10
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jun: Expected 50.8;
Prior 50.7
1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
1000 New home sales-units for May: Expected 0.560 mln; Prior
0.619 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for May: Expected -8.7 pct;
Prior 16.6 pct
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Prior -11
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun: Prior -5
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)