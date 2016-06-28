June 28 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday after a two-day slide triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent as investors took advantage of a two-day slide in crude.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.04 percent.

Canada's main stock index notched its lowest close in seven weeks on Monday, as the fallout of the British referendum pummeled financial stocks and energy shares fell with retreating oil prices.

No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, said it finalized an order to buy 45 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets.

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy 80 percent of PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna Tbk (AMAG) for about $165 million, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,308.02; -1.04 pct

US crude : $47.56; +2.65 pct

Brent crude : $48.32; +2.46 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,789.00; +1.68 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "buy" rating

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Desjardins raises target price to C$41 from C$36

Husky Energy Inc : Desjardins raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Tamarack Valley Energy : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "buy" rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q1: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior 1.9 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.9 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Apr: Prior 0.9 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Apr: Expected 5.4 pct; Prior 5.4 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jun: Expected 93.3; Prior 92.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jun: Prior -1

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jun: Prior 11

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jun: Prior -8

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jun: Prior -7.1

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jun: Prior 5.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)