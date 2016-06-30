June 30 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of data
on the country's economic growth which is expected to have
climbed 0.1 percent in April, following two months of declines.
GDP, producer prices and raw materials prices data is due at
8:30 a.m. ET.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index scored its largest gain in seven
weeks on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy
companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial
shock of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.13 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc will soon get
the certification of the larger of its CSeries jet family, a
senior executive said on Wednesday, after delivering its first
110-seater CS100 plane, the smaller model, to Swiss
International Airlines.
Laurentian Bank of Canada said it would buy CIT
Group Inc's Canadian equipment financing and corporate
financing business, a portfolio worth about C$1 billion ($772
million).
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,320.40; -0.49 pct
US crude : $49.36; -1.06 pct
Brent crude : $50.18; -0.85 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,834.00; -0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Baytex Energy Corp : BMO raises ratings to "market
perform" from "underperform"
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : RBC cuts price
target to C$104 from C$106
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 267,000; Prior 259,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 26,700
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.150 mln; Prior
2.142 mln
0945 Chicago PMI for Jun: Expected 50.7; Prior 49.3
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)