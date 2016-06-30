(updates with economic data)
June 30 Futures were little changed for Canada's
main stock index on Thursday as data showed Canada's economy
grew by just 0.1 percent in April from March after two months of
contraction.
Statistics Canada also reported that Canadian producer
prices climbed more than expected in May, rising 1.1 percent
from April, mainly on higher prices for energy products such as
gasoline.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01
percent at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index scored its largest gain in seven
weeks on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy
companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial
shock of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.03 percent at 9:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc will soon get
the certification of the larger of its CSeries jet family, a
senior executive said on Wednesday, after delivering its first
110-seater CS100 plane, the smaller model, to Swiss
International Airlines.
Laurentian Bank of Canada said it would buy CIT
Group Inc's Canadian equipment financing and corporate
financing business, a portfolio worth about C$1 billion ($772
million).
COMMODITIES AT 9:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,321.60; -0.41 pct
US crude : $48.91; -1.92 pct
Brent crude : $49.81; -1.58 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,834.00; -0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Baytex Energy Corp : BMO raises ratings to "market
perform" from "underperform"
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce : RBC cuts price
target to C$104 from C$106
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0945 Chicago PMI for Jun: Expected 50.7; Prior 49.3
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)