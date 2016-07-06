July 6 Stock futures indicated a lower start for
Canada's main stock on Wednesday as investors turned risk-averse
amid fears that Britain's impending exit from the European Union
would slow global economic growth.
Weakness in oil prices for the third straight session also
weighed on stocks.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.52 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's trade balance data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Tuesday after four days of gains as slumping oil prices pulled
down energy companies and global jitters weighed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.46 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.60 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian miner Centerra Gold agreed on Tuesday to
buy U.S.-based miner Thompson Creek Metals for around
$1.1 billion in stock and cash, including paying off nearly $900
million of debt, to expand in North America.
The chief executive of Lufthansa's unit Swiss
International Air Lines said the carrier would decide whether to
upgrade a further five Bombardier Inc CSeries jets to
the larger variant by the end of the year.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,373.30; +1.25 pct
US crude : $46.05; -1.18 pct
Brent crude : $47.31; -1.36 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,728.50; -1.84 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aecon Group Inc : Paradigm Capital raises target
price to C$19.25 from C$18.75
Cineplex Inc : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$60 from C$56
Thompson Creek Metals Co : NBF revises rating to
"tender" from "underperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 International trade mm for May: Expected -$40.0 bln;
Prior -$37.4 bln
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.9 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy : Prior 0.5 pct
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jun: Prior 51.3
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jun: Prior 51.2
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 53.3; Prior
52.9
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jun: Expected
55.5; Prior 55.1
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Prior
49.7
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior
54.2
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jun: Prior
55.6
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)