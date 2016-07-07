July 7 Stock futures pointed to a modestly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil
prices rose on a report of another fall in U.S. crude oil
inventories and a weaker dollar.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and Ivey
Purchasing Managers Index for June is scheduled for release at
10:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index eked out a gain on Wednesday,
helped by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals, a rebound in oil
prices that boosted energy stocks, and continued strength in
gold miners as bullion extended a run that has pushed it to a
two-year high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.03 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc is under less pressure to ink new
orders for its CSeries jet at a major European air show next
week after receiving orders from Delta Air Lines and Air
Canada, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Canadian natural gas developer Seven Generations Energy Ltd
said it would buy some of Paramount Resources Ltd's
Deep Basin oil and gas properties in west Central
Alberta for about C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion), including debt.
Dominion Diamond Corp , Canada's biggest
publicly traded diamond miner, is keeping an eye out for
acquisitions in Canada where some prospects are "very
encouraging," its Chief Executive Brendan Bell said on
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,361.10; -0.28 pct
US crude : $47.96; +1.10 pct
Brent crude : $49.30; +1.02 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,748.00; -0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Acadian Timber Corp : Raymond James raises rating to
"strong buy" from "outperform"
Canadian Utilities Ltd : BMO raises target price to
C$40 from C$36
Enbridge Inc : BMO raises target price to C$58 from
C$55
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0815 ADP total nonfarm private employment for Jun: Expected
159,000; Prior 173,000
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 268,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 266,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.113 mln; Prior
2.120 mln
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)