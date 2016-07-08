(Adds jobs data)
July 8 Canada's stock futures extended gains on
Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls data suggested
that the world's largest economy had regained pace after a brief
lull.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 last month, the
largest gain since October, the U.S. Labor Department said on
Friday. May's payroll count was revised down to 11,000 from the
previously reported 38,000.
In a separate report, Statistics Canada said the economy
unexpectedly lost 700 jobs in June, but the unemployment rate
dipped to an 11-month low of 6.8 percent as the number of people
seeking work fell.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.70
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Thursday as gold miners retreated following their sharp rally
since Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a
reversal in oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.67 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.75 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.56 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said
it agreed to be bought by a private equity firm for about $1.7
billion, scrapping a three-month old deal with Canada's Mitel
Networks Corp.
Average daily trading volumes on currency trading platforms
run by Thomson Reuters jumped 14 percent in June to
their highest since March 2015, the company said, helped by a
surge in flows following Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,343.10; -1.03 pct
US crude : $45.95; +1.75 pct
Brent crude : $47.14; +1.55 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,731; +0.97 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cogeco Communications Inc : RBC cuts rating to
"sector perform" from "outperform"
First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Berenberg cuts rating to
"sell" from "hold"
Sandvine Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.50
from C$3.25
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Actual 287,000; Revised
11,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Actual 265,000; Revised
-6,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Actual 14,000; Revised
-16,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Actual 22,000; Revised
17,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 4.7
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Actual 34.4 hrs; Prior
34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Actual 62.7 pct;
Prior 62.6 pct
0830 U6 Underemployment for Jun: Actual 9.6 pct; Prior 9.7
pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 136.4
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.2 pct
1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior
$13.42 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)