July 12 Futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as easing political
tensions in Britain and higher oil prices boosted the appetite
for risk.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.58
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose on
Monday, led by banking and consumer shares as investors cheered
U.S. economic strength, Japan's latest fiscal stimulus, and
Britain settling on a new leader following last month's vote to
leave the European Union.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.46 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.49 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Dutch Shell Plc and its LNG Canada partners
have once again pushed back the timing of a decision on building
a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export terminal, the
latest setback for the Canadian province's energy ambitions.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,348.80; -0.46 pct
US crude : $46.02; +2.82 pct
Brent crude : $47.69; +3.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,834; +1.79 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Detour Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to
"hold" from "buy"
Shaw Communications : National Bank Financial
raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"
Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays cuts target price
to C$44 from C$46
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.9 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.6 pct
1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 5.700 mln; Prior
5.788 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for May: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for May: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 1.0
pct
1400 Federal budget for Jun: Expected $24.00 bln; Prior
-$53.0 bln
($1= C$1.30)
