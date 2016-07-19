July 19 Stock futures pointed to a modestly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices eased after rising stockpiles of crude and refined fuel intensified fears of another major supply glut.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by consumer and railway stocks, as investor attention returned to corporate earnings after a failed military coup in Turkey late last week.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional are in talks to buy the insurance business of Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd , two banking sources said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,333.20; +0.36 pct

US crude : $45.17; -0.15 pct

Brent crude : $46.86; -0.21 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,956.50; +0.35 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Enerflex : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$14.50 from C$12.70

Rogers Communications Inc : Citigroup raises target price to C$55 from C$51

Telus Corp : Citigroup raises target price to C$48 from C$46

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits number for Jun: Expected 1.150 mln; Prior 1.136 mln

0830 Build permits change mm for Jun: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Jun: Expected 1.170 mln; Prior 1.164 mln

0830 House starts mm change for Jun: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm : Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.8 pct

($1= C$1.30)