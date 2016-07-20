July 20 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, taking cues from the
U.S. market amid strong quarterly results from companies
including Microsoft Corp.
September futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.34
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dipped
slightly on Tuesday as oil prices fell and resource stocks
retreated, offsetting gains due to consumer and technology
stocks.
No major Canadian or U.S. data release is scheduled for the
day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.33 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to
invest about $1 billion in Indian distressed assets through a
joint venture with the largest lender in the South Asian nation
where banks are battling a record $120 billion of sour debt.
Lundin Mining Corp has been granted an extension
until Sept. 15 to make a bid for Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, Lundin said on Tuesday. The previous deadline was Aug. 8.
Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Canada Holdings
Inc said it "strongly disagrees" with a complaint filed
by some shareholders in connection with the company's plan to go
private.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,323.60; -0.59 pct
US crude : $44.62; -0.07 pct
Brent crude : $46.77; +0.24 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,925; -1.18 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Enbridge Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to
C$54 from C$57
Fortis Inc : CIBC cuts rating to "sector performer"
from "sector outperformer"
Transalta Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$8 from
C$7.50
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)