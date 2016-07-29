July 29 Futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slid further and investors awaited the release of U.S. and Canada gross domestic product data.

Brent crude was on track for its biggest monthly loss since December 2015, pressured by slowing economic growth that threatened to increase a supply overhang of crude and refined products.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release data on Canada's economic growth in May, while the U.S. Commerce Department will detail the country's second-quarter growth.

Canada's economy is expected to have shrunk 0.4 percent in May as wildfires in Alberta disrupted oil production in the region.

Producer prices data is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday, helped by positive earnings surprises from Teck Resources Ltd and others, while disappointment over Potash Corp's dividend and outlook cut and other earnings misses weighed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower fuel expenses and the country's largest airline cut its cost estimate for the year.

Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 47.8 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company's liquids pipeline business was hit by a massive wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Gold bullion prices have increased 26 percent this year, but the world's biggest gold miners are paring costs and selling assets to lower debt despite the windfall, rather than boosting spending.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,333.10; +0.06 pct

US crude : $40.79; -0.88 pct

Brent crude : $42.07; -1.48 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,867; -0.60 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc : UBS raises price target to C$20 from C$19; rating "neutral"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Paradigm raises price target to C$15.50 from C$8.50

Goldcorp Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$27 from C$30

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected 2.6 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected 3.2 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior 1.5 pct

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Employment wages qq for Q2: Prior 0.7 pct

0830 Employment benefits qq for Q2: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Employment costs for Q2: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Jul: Expected 54.0; Prior 56.8

1000 University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Final for Jul: Expected 90.5; Prior 89.5

1000 University of Michigan Current Conditions Index Final for Jul: Expected 109.0; Prior 108.7

1000 University of Michigan Consumer Expectations Index Final for Jul: Expected 79.5; Prior 77.1

1000 University of Michigan 1 Year Inflation Expectations final for Jul: Prior 2.8 pct

1000 University of Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations final for Jul: Prior 2.6 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.5 pct

