BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors keenly await employment figures for July as well as U.S. payroll data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Employment figures for July and trade deficit data for June are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian economy is expected to have added 10,000 jobs in July. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is also expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index notched a gain on Thursday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, while poor earnings hurt insurer Manulife Financial Corp and the exit of a major investor weighed on Canadian Pacific Railway's stock.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue fell in its business jets unit and margins weakened in its commercial aircraft division.
Telus Corp , one of Canada's three biggest telecom providers, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating expenses.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong vehicle sales in North America and Europe.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,359.3; +0.04 percent
US crude : $41.65; -0.67 percent
Brent crude : $43.96; -0.75 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4,815; -0.33 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
WSP Global Inc : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"
Baytex Energy Corp : FirstEnergy raises to "outperform" from "market perform"
Veresen Inc : BMO raises to "market perform" from "underperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jul: Expected 180,000; Prior 287,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jul: Expected 170,000; Prior 265,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jul: Expected 4,000; Prior 14,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jul: Prior 22,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jul: Expected 4.8 pct; Prior 4.9 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Jul: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jul: Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Jul: Prior 9.6 pct
0830 International trade mm for Jun: Expected -$43.1 bln; Prior -$41.1 bln
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.0 pct
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Jun: Prior 1.9 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 17.00 bln; Prior 18.56 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico